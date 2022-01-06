Metso Outotec Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Resuming with Buy (PLX AI) – Metso Outotec is an undervalued late-cycle mining play, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock with buy.Price target EUR 12The company may see an increase in core EBITA of 35% this year amid sales growth and … (PLX AI) – Metso Outotec is an undervalued late-cycle mining play, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock with buy.

Price target EUR 12

The company may see an increase in core EBITA of 35% this year amid sales growth and synergies, BofA said

Metso Outotec is enjoying record order backlog and a favorable commodity mix driving sales, with 50% of its mining revenues from battery metals, the analysts said

Metso Outotec was up 1.2% in early trading

