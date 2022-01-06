checkAd

Metso Outotec Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Resuming with Buy

(PLX AI) – Metso Outotec is an undervalued late-cycle mining play, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock with buy.Price target EUR 12The company may see an increase in core EBITA of 35% this year amid sales growth and …

  • Price target EUR 12
  • The company may see an increase in core EBITA of 35% this year amid sales growth and synergies, BofA said
  • Metso Outotec is enjoying record order backlog and a favorable commodity mix driving sales, with 50% of its mining revenues from battery metals, the analysts said
  • Metso Outotec was up 1.2% in early trading
