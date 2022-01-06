Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says still expecting Wegovy supply constraints at the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg strengths until the second half of 2022.Says people may have difficulty getting their prescription of these three doses filledThe 1.7 mg and … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says still expecting Wegovy supply constraints at the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg strengths until the second half of 2022.

Says people may have difficulty getting their prescription of these three doses filled

The 1.7 mg and full 2.4 mg dose strengths are expected to be available in most pharmacies across the country by mid-January

The supply of these two doses is expected to remain stable

Therefore, patients who were recently prescribed or are currently taking Wegovy 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg should be able to continue with their treatment plan, Novo said

Novo paused advertising to avoid creating additional demand for the medicine until the company has sufficient supply



