Conagra Raises Organic Growth Outlook, Cuts Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook

(PLX AI) – Conagra Q2 EBIT margin 13.4%.

Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 14.6%

Q2 revenue USD 3,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,020 million

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter decreased 26.0% to $0.57, and adjusted EPS decreased 21.0% to $0.64

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15.5%, down from 16% before

Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.5, unchanged

Outlook FY organic growth 3%, up from 1% previously Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 13:38

