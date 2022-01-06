Boeing Sells Four 777 Freighters to Atlas Air
(PLX AI) – Boeing says Atlas Air Worldwide buys Four Boeing 777 Freighters.Global cargo carrier's first direct purchase of 777 Freighter will grow its fleet to 18 777sAdding capacity to meet growing e-commerce and express cargo demandOrder caps …
- Global cargo carrier's first direct purchase of 777 Freighter will grow its fleet to 18 777s
- Adding capacity to meet growing e-commerce and express cargo demand
- Order caps record year for Boeing freighters
