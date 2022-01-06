Boeing Sells Four 777 Freighters to Atlas Air (PLX AI) – Boeing says Atlas Air Worldwide buys Four Boeing 777 Freighters.Global cargo carrier's first direct purchase of 777 Freighter will grow its fleet to 18 777sAdding capacity to meet growing e-commerce and express cargo demandOrder caps … (PLX AI) – Boeing says Atlas Air Worldwide buys Four Boeing 777 Freighters.

Global cargo carrier's first direct purchase of 777 Freighter will grow its fleet to 18 777s

Adding capacity to meet growing e-commerce and express cargo demand

Order caps record year for Boeing freighters So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 198,39 $ , was einem Rückgang von -6,89% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Boeing Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 14:01 | | 10 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 14:01 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer