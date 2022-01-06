Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease (PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics announces closeout of first cohort in Phase 1 Trial in patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, … (PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics announces closeout of first cohort in Phase 1 Trial in patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.

BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced the closeout of the first of two cohorts in its ongoing Phase 1 (Ph1), open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease

The purpose of the Ph1 clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of DA01 in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Enrollment of the first cohort of patients was completed at three active sites in the United States and Canada: Weill Cornell Medicine, University of California, Irvine and University Health Network

Patients in the first cohort received a bilateral surgery to transplant dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain region

No severe adverse events were observed in any participating patients



