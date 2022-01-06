RWE, Northland Power to Develop 1.3 GW Offshore Wind Cluster Off German Coast
(PLX AI) – RWE and Northland Power to jointly develop 1.3 GW offshore wind cluster off the German coast.Offshore site (N-3.8) with a capacity of 433 megawatts securedStep-in rights for two additional offshore leases with a further 900 megawatt …
- Offshore site (N-3.8) with a capacity of 433 megawatts secured
- Step-in rights for two additional offshore leases with a further 900 megawatt capacity
- The partners have established a joint venture structure through which they plan to jointly develop and construct three wind farms, which are all expected to start commercial operation between 2026 and 2028
- RWE Renewables will hold 51% and Northland Power 49% of the shares in the new Joint Venture
