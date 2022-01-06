RWE, Northland Power to Develop 1.3 GW Offshore Wind Cluster Off German Coast (PLX AI) – RWE and Northland Power to jointly develop 1.3 GW offshore wind cluster off the German coast.Offshore site (N-3.8) with a capacity of 433 megawatts securedStep-in rights for two additional offshore leases with a further 900 megawatt … (PLX AI) – RWE and Northland Power to jointly develop 1.3 GW offshore wind cluster off the German coast.

Offshore site (N-3.8) with a capacity of 433 megawatts secured

Step-in rights for two additional offshore leases with a further 900 megawatt capacity

The partners have established a joint venture structure through which they plan to jointly develop and construct three wind farms, which are all expected to start commercial operation between 2026 and 2028

RWE Renewables will hold 51% and Northland Power 49% of the shares in the new Joint Venture So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 36,17 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,21% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Vontobel Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

RWE Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 14:02 | | 14 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 14:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer