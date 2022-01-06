Stryker Buys Vocera for $79.25 per Share; Enterprise Value $3.09 Billion
(PLX AI) – Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications.Stryker to acquire Vocera for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion …
- (PLX AI) – Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications.
- Stryker to acquire Vocera for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes)
- The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to have a neutral impact to net earnings per diluted share in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0