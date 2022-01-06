Stryker Buys Vocera for $79.25 per Share; Enterprise Value $3.09 Billion (PLX AI) – Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications.Stryker to acquire Vocera for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion … (PLX AI) – Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications.

Stryker to acquire Vocera for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes)

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to have a neutral impact to net earnings per diluted share in 2022 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 253,26 $ , was einem Rückgang von -6,98% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Stryker Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 14:07 | | 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 14:07 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer