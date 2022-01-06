Lamb Weston Sees 2022 Sales Growth Above Long-Term Target of Low-to-Mid Single Digits
(PLX AI) – Lamb Weston Q2 revenue USD 1,006.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,000 million.Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 millionLamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 …
- Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 million
- Q2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 million
- Lamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 net sales growth will be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits
- Lamb Weston expects net income and Adjusted EBITDA pressured for the remainder of fiscal 2022
- Lamb Weston expects 2022 gross margin to be 18 percent to 20 percent
