checkAd

Lamb Weston Sees 2022 Sales Growth Above Long-Term Target of Low-to-Mid Single Digits

(PLX AI) – Lamb Weston Q2 revenue USD 1,006.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,000 million.Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 millionLamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 …

  • (PLX AI) – Lamb Weston Q2 revenue USD 1,006.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,000 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 million
  • Lamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 net sales growth will be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits
  • Lamb Weston expects net income and Adjusted EBITDA pressured for the remainder of fiscal 2022
  • Lamb Weston expects 2022 gross margin to be 18 percent to 20 percent
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
06.01.2022, 14:35  |  52   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lamb Weston Sees 2022 Sales Growth Above Long-Term Target of Low-to-Mid Single Digits (PLX AI) – Lamb Weston Q2 revenue USD 1,006.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,000 million.Q2 net income USD 32.5 million vs. estimate USD 49 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.22 vs. estimate USD 0.33Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 180.9 millionLamb Weston expects fiscal 2022 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
FlatexDEGIRO Sees 30-40% Customer Account Growth in 2022
Atlantia Confirms Offer for Yunex Traffic in Process Started by Siemens
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Ringkjobing Landbobank Raises 2021 Outlook; Gives Guidance for 2022
GEA Group Rises After Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Sodexo Q1 Revenue EUR 5,300 Million
Metso Outotec Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Resuming with Buy
RWE, Northland Power to Develop 1.3 GW Offshore Wind Cluster Off German Coast
Titel
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy
Novo Nordisk Opportunities Are Under-Appreciated, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake
Tesla Q4 Production 305,840 Vehicles; Deliveries 308,600 Vehicles
Vestas Gets 80 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
Nordex Gets 380 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Vestas Q4 Order Miss May Mean Lower Turbine Prices, Analysts Say
SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant