Merck KGaA Buys Exelead for $780 Million in Cash (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Exelead.Says will strengthen Merck’s CDMO offering for mRNAMerck KGaA to acquire Exelead for approximately USD 780 million in cashExelead, a full-service CDMO, focusing on Lipid … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Exelead.

Says will strengthen Merck’s CDMO offering for mRNA

Merck KGaA to acquire Exelead for approximately USD 780 million in cash

Exelead, a full-service CDMO, focusing on Lipid Nanoparticle formulations enhances Merck’s mRNA and lipid manufacturing capabilities

Exelead specializes in complex injectable formulations, including Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) based drug delivery technology which is key in mRNA therapeutics for use in Covid-19 and many other indications

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 15:04 | | 45 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 15:04 |

