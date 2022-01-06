Alfa Laval Margin Expansion Is Becoming Harder, BofA Says, Cutting to Underperform
- (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve due to cost inflation and higher R&D and operational expenses, Bank of America analysts said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.
- Price target cut to SEK 300 from SEK 365
- Alfa Laval faces risks to Energy and Marine orders, and looks expensive despite strong positioning for the green energy transition: BofA
