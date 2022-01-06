Alfa Laval Margin Expansion Is Becoming Harder, BofA Says, Cutting to Underperform (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve due to cost inflation and higher R&D and operational expenses, Bank of America analysts said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.Price target cut to … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve due to cost inflation and higher R&D and operational expenses, Bank of America analysts said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.

Price target cut to SEK 300 from SEK 365

Alfa Laval faces risks to Energy and Marine orders, and looks expensive despite strong positioning for the green energy transition: BofA Wertpapier

Alfa Laval Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 06.01.2022, 16:35 | | 35 0 | 0 06.01.2022, 16:35 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer