SKF Low Valuation Is Unjustified, Bank of America Says in Double Upgrade

SKF's low valuation relative to peers is unjustified, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from underperform.

Price target raised to SEK 250 from SEK 180

Auto organic growth is set to rebound strongly from the fourth quarter, while Industrial momentum is also returning, BofA analysts said

Pricing concerns are overdone, as SKF has historically been able to pass on higher costs in steel and scrap steel, BofA said

The price target implies 12% upside Wertpapier

