SKF Low Valuation Is Unjustified, Bank of America Says in Double Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – SKF's low valuation relative to peers is unjustified, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from underperform.
- Price target raised to SEK 250 from SEK 180
- Auto organic growth is set to rebound strongly from the fourth quarter, while Industrial momentum is also returning, BofA analysts said
- Pricing concerns are overdone, as SKF has historically been able to pass on higher costs in steel and scrap steel, BofA said
- The price target implies 12% upside
