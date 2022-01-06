Sandvik Has 14% Downside, Bank of America Says in New Underperform Rating (PLX AI) – Sandvik warrants caution at levels close to record high and is likely to underperform, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock. Price target of SEK 225 implies 14% downside from yesterday's closeSandvik has an … (PLX AI) – Sandvik warrants caution at levels close to record high and is likely to underperform, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock.

Price target of SEK 225 implies 14% downside from yesterday's close

Sandvik has an organic growth problem and faces structural headwinds in automotive tooling, BofA said

The mining business is performing strongly, but mid-to-long term risks could be overlooked: BofA

In addition, the company faces tough comparisons for order intake, the analysts said Wertpapier

