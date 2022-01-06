SBB Raises FY EPS Outlook to SEK 13.70-14.20 from SEK 9.80 Previously (PLX AI) – SBB raises its forecast for the 2021 full year earnings per ordinary share A and B to SEK 13.70-14.20 from SEK 9.80 previously.The updated forecast is based on preliminary earnings improvements in mainly SBB's three value add strategies, … (PLX AI) – SBB raises its forecast for the 2021 full year earnings per ordinary share A and B to SEK 13.70-14.20 from SEK 9.80 previously.

The updated forecast is based on preliminary earnings improvements in mainly SBB's three value add strategies, the company said Wertpapier

