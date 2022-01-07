STMicroelectronics Q4 Revenues Higher Than Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Q4 revenue USD 3,560 million vs. estimate USD 3,377 million.CEO says We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to …
- CEO says We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market
- Full Q4 report to be released Jan. 27
