STMicroelectronics Q4 Revenues Higher Than Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Q4 revenue USD 3,560 million vs. estimate USD 3,377 million.CEO says We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to … (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Q4 revenue USD 3,560 million vs. estimate USD 3,377 million.

CEO says We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market

Full Q4 report to be released Jan. 27 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 46,70 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,74% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

STMicroelectronics Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.01.2022, 07:02 | | 53 0 | 0 07.01.2022, 07:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer