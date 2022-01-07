Better Collective Enters New York; Sees $100 Million Revenue from U.S. (PLX AI) – Better Collective enters New York as the state opens for online sports betting.Following final regulatory approvals of betting platforms and operational setups, the first four out of nine licensed operators in The State of New York, have … (PLX AI) – Better Collective enters New York as the state opens for online sports betting.

Following final regulatory approvals of betting platforms and operational setups, the first four out of nine licensed operators in The State of New York, have been approved to commence operations from January 8

Better Collective has entered into partnership agreements with three of the four and is in dialogue with the fourth

Online sport betting will shortly be available for bettors from the state of New York as Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive

Better Collective expects that revenue from the US business will exceed USD 100 million by 2022



