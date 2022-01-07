Elekta Names Tobias Hägglöv New CFO (PLX AI) – Elekta to appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022, taking over from Johan Adebäck.Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, … (PLX AI) – Elekta to appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022, taking over from Johan Adebäck.

Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture

Elekta's current CFO Johan Adebäck will continue in this role until February 1, before taking on a new role focusing on Elekta's Resilience and Excellence Program Wertpapier

