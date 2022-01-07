Symrise Buys Egg Protein Manufacturer Schaffelaarbos; No Terms Disclosed
- (PLX AI) – Symrise accelerates international expansion in Pet Nutrition through acquisition of Schaffelaarbos, a manufacturer of sustainable egg proteins.
- Ambition to become leading player in egg valorization, providing sustainable proteins to the pet food industry with a contribution to a positive circular food system
- Closing expected January 2022
- Purchase amount not disclosed
