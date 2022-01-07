Symrise Buys Egg Protein Manufacturer Schaffelaarbos; No Terms Disclosed (PLX AI) – Symrise accelerates international expansion in Pet Nutrition through acquisition of Schaffelaarbos, a manufacturer of sustainable egg proteins.Ambition to become leading player in egg valorization, providing sustainable proteins to the … (PLX AI) – Symrise accelerates international expansion in Pet Nutrition through acquisition of Schaffelaarbos, a manufacturer of sustainable egg proteins.

Ambition to become leading player in egg valorization, providing sustainable proteins to the pet food industry with a contribution to a positive circular food system

Closing expected January 2022

Purchase amount not disclosed So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 130,25 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,37% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Symrise Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.01.2022, 08:34 | | 50 0 | 0 07.01.2022, 08:34 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer