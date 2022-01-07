Royal Unibrew Buys Remaining 75% of Hansa Borg at Enterprise Value NOK 3.3 Billion (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew acquires full ownership of Hansa Borg Bryggerier and announces issuing of shares.Royal Unibrew transaction is based on an enterprise value of NOK 3.3 billionRoyal Unibrew already owned 25% of Hansa Borg, so net amount paid … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew acquires full ownership of Hansa Borg Bryggerier and announces issuing of shares.

Royal Unibrew transaction is based on an enterprise value of NOK 3.3 billion

Royal Unibrew already owned 25% of Hansa Borg, so net amount paid will be NOK 2.5 billion

Royal Unibrew issue of 1,400,000 new shares at DKK 759 per share to pay for 90% of the payment

10% will be paid in cash

Hansa Borg Bryggerier is expected to generate normalized revenue in 2022 of around NOK 1.4 billion with a normalized EBITDA of around NOK 210 million, resulting in an acquisition multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 16 times Wertpapier

