Royal Unibrew Buys Remaining 75% of Hansa Borg at Enterprise Value NOK 3.3 Billion
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew acquires full ownership of Hansa Borg Bryggerier and announces issuing of shares.Royal Unibrew transaction is based on an enterprise value of NOK 3.3 billionRoyal Unibrew already owned 25% of Hansa Borg, so net amount paid …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew acquires full ownership of Hansa Borg Bryggerier and announces issuing of shares.
- Royal Unibrew transaction is based on an enterprise value of NOK 3.3 billion
- Royal Unibrew already owned 25% of Hansa Borg, so net amount paid will be NOK 2.5 billion
- Royal Unibrew issue of 1,400,000 new shares at DKK 759 per share to pay for 90% of the payment
- 10% will be paid in cash
- Hansa Borg Bryggerier is expected to generate normalized revenue in 2022 of around NOK 1.4 billion with a normalized EBITDA of around NOK 210 million, resulting in an acquisition multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 16 times
