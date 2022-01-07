Alfa Laval Falls 3% After Bank of America Downgrade (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were down 3% in early trading after Bank of America cut the stock to underperform yesterday. Stockholm trading was closed yesterday due to holidayAlfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were down 3% in early trading after Bank of America cut the stock to underperform yesterday.

Stockholm trading was closed yesterday due to holiday

Alfa Laval margin momentum is falling as expansion is harder to achieve due to cost inflation and higher R&D and operational expenses, Bank of America analysts said, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral

Price target cut to SEK 300 from SEK 365 Wertpapier

