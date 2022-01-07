checkAd

Sandvik Slips 1.3% as BofA Sees Underperformance

(PLX AI) – Sandvik shares were down 1.3% in early trading after Bank of America analysts yesterday resumed coverage with an underperform rating.Stockholm trading was closed yesterday for a holidaySandvik has 14% implied downside to BofA's price …

  • Stockholm trading was closed yesterday for a holiday
  • Sandvik has 14% implied downside to BofA's price target of SEK 225
  • The company has an organic growth problem and faces structural headwinds in automotive tooling, BofA said
Autor: PLX AI
07.01.2022   

Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy
Novo Nordisk Opportunities Are Under-Appreciated, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Tesla Q4 Production 305,840 Vehicles; Deliveries 308,600 Vehicles
Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Vestas Gets 80 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
Nordex Gets 380 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
