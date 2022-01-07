Sandvik Slips 1.3% as BofA Sees Underperformance (PLX AI) – Sandvik shares were down 1.3% in early trading after Bank of America analysts yesterday resumed coverage with an underperform rating.Stockholm trading was closed yesterday for a holidaySandvik has 14% implied downside to BofA's price … (PLX AI) – Sandvik shares were down 1.3% in early trading after Bank of America analysts yesterday resumed coverage with an underperform rating.

Stockholm trading was closed yesterday for a holiday

Sandvik has 14% implied downside to BofA's price target of SEK 225

The company has an organic growth problem and faces structural headwinds in automotive tooling, BofA said Wertpapier

