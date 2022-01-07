Ringkjøbing Landbobank Outlook Is Conservative, Analysts Say; Shares Rise (PLX AI) – Ringkjøbing Landbobank shares were up 2.6% after analysts said the bank's new guidance is conservative as usual and likely to be raised later in the year.Ringkjobing Landbobank sees 2022 core earnings in the range DKK 1,350-1,650 million … (PLX AI) – Ringkjøbing Landbobank shares were up 2.6% after analysts said the bank's new guidance is conservative as usual and likely to be raised later in the year.

Ringkjobing Landbobank sees 2022 core earnings in the range DKK 1,350-1,650 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,300-1,650 million

RILBA's initial guidance is always conservative and has been about 20% too cautious on average the past four years, Nordea analysts said

Nordea rates RILBA buy, with a price target increased to DKK 975 from DKK 850

Historically, the bank has outperformed peers in downturns, Nordea said

RILBA is likely seeing better than expected top-line momentum, especially among net interest income and fees, and also to some extent solid development of credit quality, Carnegie said

Expect estimate upgrades on the back of this announcement, as things are clearly going better than the market forecasts, Carnegie said, lifting its price target to DKK 800 from DKK 775 (recommendation unchanged at hold)



Wertpapier

Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.01.2022, 11:24 | | 32 0 | 0 07.01.2022, 11:24 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer