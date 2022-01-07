Sell Chr. Hansen Ahead of Earnings Report, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen organic growth may surprise in its first quarter results, Carnegie said, but that is not enough to change the broker's sell recommendation on the stock.Price target cut to DKK 500 from DKK 530Organic growth may surprise in Q1 …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen organic growth may surprise in its first quarter results, Carnegie said, but that is not enough to change the broker's sell recommendation on the stock.
- Price target cut to DKK 500 from DKK 530
- Organic growth may surprise in Q1 in the H&N Division and beat consensus, Carnegie said
- However, a return to past momentum is unrealistic as long as China continues to underperform, the analysts said
- Without another market taking China’s place as a major growth contributor, future FC&E growth is likely to be smaller: Carnegie
