Carlsberg Likely to Beat Guidance for 2021, Give Cautious New Outlook, Kepler Says

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to beat its own guidance for last year when it reports earnings on Feb. 4 and then start with a cautious outlook for 2022, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Carlsberg may report full year EBIT growth (organic) of …

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to beat its own guidance for last year when it reports earnings on Feb. 4 and then start with a cautious outlook for 2022, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
  • Carlsberg may report full year EBIT growth (organic) of 12.6%, above its guidance of 10-12% and above consensus of 12.5%, Kepler said
  • Guidance for next year should be cautious due to uncertainty on consumer demand and inflation, and could be similar to last year's initial range of 3-10%: Kepler
  • Kepler rates Carlsberg hold, with a price target of DKK 1,200
Autor: PLX AI
07.01.2022, 14:23  |  36   |   |   

