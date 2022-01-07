Carlsberg Likely to Beat Guidance for 2021, Give Cautious New Outlook, Kepler Says (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to beat its own guidance for last year when it reports earnings on Feb. 4 and then start with a cautious outlook for 2022, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Carlsberg may report full year EBIT growth (organic) of … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to beat its own guidance for last year when it reports earnings on Feb. 4 and then start with a cautious outlook for 2022, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Carlsberg may report full year EBIT growth (organic) of 12.6%, above its guidance of 10-12% and above consensus of 12.5%, Kepler said

Guidance for next year should be cautious due to uncertainty on consumer demand and inflation, and could be similar to last year's initial range of 3-10%: Kepler

Kepler rates Carlsberg hold, with a price target of DKK 1,200 Wertpapier

