Hologic Q1 Revenue Down 8.6% at $1,471 Million
In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target, CEO said
- (PLX AI) – Hologic expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,471.1 million in Q1, down 8.6% from the same period a year ago.
- In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target, CEO said
