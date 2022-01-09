Hologic Q1 Revenue Down 8.6% at $1,471 Million (PLX AI) – Hologic expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,471.1 million in Q1, down 8.6% from the same period a year ago.In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, … (PLX AI) – Hologic expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,471.1 million in Q1, down 8.6% from the same period a year ago.

In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target, CEO said Wertpapier

