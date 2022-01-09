checkAd

Hologic Q1 Revenue Down 8.6% at $1,471 Million

(PLX AI) – Hologic expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,471.1 million in Q1, down 8.6% from the same period a year ago.In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, …

  • (PLX AI) – Hologic expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,471.1 million in Q1, down 8.6% from the same period a year ago.
  • In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target, CEO said
Hologic Q1 Revenue Down 8.6% at $1,471 Million
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Novo Nordisk Opportunities Are Under-Appreciated, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Lufthansa Rises 3% After Citi Double Upgrade to Buy
Vestas 2022 EBIT Estimate Cut by 20% at Nordea After Q4 Order Intake
Vestas Q4 Order Miss May Mean Lower Turbine Prices, Analysts Say
Bakkafrost Q4 Faroe Islands Harvest 20,700 Tonnes
SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
RWE, Northland Power to Develop 1.3 GW Offshore Wind Cluster Off German Coast
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant