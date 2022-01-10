Sodexo Buys Frontline Food Services in the U.S. (PLX AI) – Sodexo to acquire Frontline Food Services to further accelerate its food transformation in North America.Says Frontline is one of the largest independent convenience services operators in the US with an operating footprint in the … (PLX AI) – Sodexo to acquire Frontline Food Services to further accelerate its food transformation in North America.

Says Frontline is one of the largest independent convenience services operators in the US with an operating footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and West Coast

No deal terms given Wertpapier

Sodexo Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 07:02 | | 80 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 07:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer