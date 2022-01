Pexip ARR Reached $106.4 Million in Q4, up 30% Year-on-Year (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 6.6 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q4 2021.Pexip's subscription base measured in ARR reached USD 106.4 million in Q4 2021, up from USD 81.9 million in Q4 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 30% or USD … (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 6.6 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q4 2021.

Pexip's subscription base measured in ARR reached USD 106.4 million in Q4 2021, up from USD 81.9 million in Q4 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 30% or USD 24.6 million for 2021 full year

Pexip generated new ARR of USD 6.6 million in Q4 2021, compared to USD 9.1 million in Q4 2020 and USD 4.4 million in Q4 2019 Wertpapier

Pexip Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 07:04 | | 56 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 07:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer