Delivery Sells Rappi Stake Worth $150 Million (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has monetized its investment in food delivery company Rappi and sold USD 150 million worth of its stake in the Latin-American delivery company.Delivery Hero continues to hold an approximate stake of 7.9% in Rappi (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has monetized its investment in food delivery company Rappi and sold USD 150 million worth of its stake in the Latin-American delivery company.

Delivery Hero





