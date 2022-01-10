Delivery Sells Rappi Stake Worth $150 Million
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has monetized its investment in food delivery company Rappi and sold USD 150 million worth of its stake in the Latin-American delivery company.Delivery Hero continues to hold an approximate stake of 7.9% in Rappi
- Delivery Hero continues to hold an approximate stake of 7.9% in Rappi
