CGG Says Q4 Segment Revenue Rose 12% to USD 301 Million (PLX AI) – CGG Q4 segment revenue USD 301 million, up 12% year on year. Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $93 million, up 37% sequentially proforma (excluding GeoSoftware) and up 50% year-on-year proforma (excluding … (PLX AI) – CGG Q4 segment revenue USD 301 million, up 12% year on year.

Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $93 million, up 37% sequentially proforma (excluding GeoSoftware) and up 50% year-on-year proforma (excluding GeoSoftware)

Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $114 million, up 24% sequentially and up 12% year-on-year. After-sales are expected to be around $55 million

Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $94 million, down (7)% sequentially and down (11)% year-on-year Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 07:31

