CGG Says Q4 Segment Revenue Rose 12% to USD 301 Million
- (PLX AI) – CGG Q4 segment revenue USD 301 million, up 12% year on year.
- Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $93 million, up 37% sequentially proforma (excluding GeoSoftware) and up 50% year-on-year proforma (excluding GeoSoftware)
- Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $114 million, up 24% sequentially and up 12% year-on-year. After-sales are expected to be around $55 million
- Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $94 million, down (7)% sequentially and down (11)% year-on-year
