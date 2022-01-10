Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022 (PLX AI) – Adidas starts its multi-year share buyback program and plans to repurchase shares for up to € 1 billion in Q1 2022.Adidas plans to buy back own shares for up to € 4 billion until 2025Taking into consideration the € 1 billion share buyback … (PLX AI) – Adidas starts its multi-year share buyback program and plans to repurchase shares for up to € 1 billion in Q1 2022.

Adidas plans to buy back own shares for up to € 4 billion until 2025

Taking into consideration the € 1 billion share buyback completed in 2021 already, the company intends to return up to € 5 billion to its shareholders through regular share buybacks alone during the five-year strategic cycle

As with previous share buybacks, adidas intends to cancel most of the shares repurchased during the program So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 260,56 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,17% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

adidas Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 08:35 | | 81 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 08:35 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer