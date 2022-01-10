Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
(PLX AI) – Adidas starts its multi-year share buyback program and plans to repurchase shares for up to € 1 billion in Q1 2022.Adidas plans to buy back own shares for up to € 4 billion until 2025Taking into consideration the € 1 billion share buyback …
- Adidas plans to buy back own shares for up to € 4 billion until 2025
- Taking into consideration the € 1 billion share buyback completed in 2021 already, the company intends to return up to € 5 billion to its shareholders through regular share buybacks alone during the five-year strategic cycle
- As with previous share buybacks, adidas intends to cancel most of the shares repurchased during the program
