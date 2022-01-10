Vitesco Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for High Voltage Inverters from N. American Automaker (PLX AI) – Vitesco has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer. The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving … (PLX AI) – Vitesco has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer.

The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving EV efficiency and range

At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is to expand its global presence and production facilities: The plan is for this high-voltage inverter complete with power module to be generated in North America beginning in early 2025

Company reports new orders worth more than 2 billion euros in electrification segment alone in the 4th quarter 2021

Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco Technologies also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker - each valued at several hundred million euros



