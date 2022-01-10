Vitesco Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for High Voltage Inverters from N. American Automaker
(PLX AI) – Vitesco has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer. The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving …
- The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving EV efficiency and range
- At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is to expand its global presence and production facilities: The plan is for this high-voltage inverter complete with power module to be generated in North America beginning in early 2025
- Company reports new orders worth more than 2 billion euros in electrification segment alone in the 4th quarter 2021
- Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco Technologies also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker - each valued at several hundred million euros
