Bayer, Mammoth Biosciences to Collaborate on Gene Editing Technology

(PLX AI) – Bayer and Mammoth Biosciences to collaborate on novel gene editing technology.

Mammoth to receive upfront payment of USD 40 million, and potential future milestone payments of more than one billion USD upon successful achievement

Option agreement for the use of Mammoth’s CRISPR systems to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies

Bayer will pay research funding and tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales

