Balco Replaces EBIT Margin Target with EPS Growth Target of 20% per Year (PLX AI) – Balco Group New target: Earnings per share shall grow by 20 percent per year.Balco adjusted dividend policy to 30–50 percent of profit after taxThe EPS target now replaces the company's old EBIT margin targetMaintained target: Balco shall … (PLX AI) – Balco Group New target: Earnings per share shall grow by 20 percent per year.

Balco adjusted dividend policy to 30–50 percent of profit after tax

The EPS target now replaces the company's old EBIT margin target

Maintained target: Balco shall achieve growth of 10 percent per year

New sustainability target: More than 30 percent of the group’s sales shall be within the EU taxonomy and provide at least 30 percent energy savings to our customers Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 08:47

