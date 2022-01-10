checkAd

Royal Unibrew Jumps 4% After Danske Upgrades, Sees Challenge to Carlsberg

(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.
  • With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market challenger to Carlsberg, Danske said
  • Unibrew should be able to improve its performance and generate cost and commercial synergies at Hansa Borg and Solera if acquisitions are successful: Danske
  • Price target raised to DKK 900 from DKK 840
Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
10.01.2022, 09:52  |  34   |   |   

