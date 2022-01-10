Royal Unibrew Jumps 4% After Danske Upgrades, Sees Challenge to Carlsberg (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.

With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market challenger to Carlsberg, Danske said

Unibrew should be able to improve its performance and generate cost and commercial synergies at Hansa Borg and Solera if acquisitions are successful: Danske

Price target raised to DKK 900 from DKK 840 Wertpapier

