Royal Unibrew Jumps 4% After Danske Upgrades, Sees Challenge to Carlsberg
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.
- With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market challenger to Carlsberg, Danske said
- Unibrew should be able to improve its performance and generate cost and commercial synergies at Hansa Borg and Solera if acquisitions are successful: Danske
- Price target raised to DKK 900 from DKK 840
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0