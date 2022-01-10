Topdanmark Slips 1.1% After SEB Cuts to Sell on Earnings Risk (PLX AI) – Topdanmark shares fell 1.1% in early trading after SEB cut the stock to sell from hold, seeing downside risk to earnings.Price target raised to DKK 377 from DKK 356Topdanmark faces increased competition from Tryg in SMEs, SEB said (PLX AI) – Topdanmark shares fell 1.1% in early trading after SEB cut the stock to sell from hold, seeing downside risk to earnings.

Price target raised to DKK 377 from DKK 356

Topdanmark faces increased competition from Tryg in SMEs, SEB said Wertpapier

