Lululemon Cuts Outlook; Sees Q4 Revenue, EPS in Lower End of Range (PLX AI) – Lululemon sees fourth quarter revenue toward the low end of its range of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion.Lululemon sees fourth quarter earnings per share toward the low end of its range of $3.24 to $3.31 (PLX AI) – Lululemon sees fourth quarter revenue toward the low end of its range of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion.

Lululemon sees fourth quarter earnings per share toward the low end of its range of $3.24 to $3.31 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 302,93 $ , was einem Rückgang von -14,72% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Lululemon Athletica Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 12:31 | | 48 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 12:31 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer