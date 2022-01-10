Lululemon Cuts Outlook; Sees Q4 Revenue, EPS in Lower End of Range
(PLX AI) – Lululemon sees fourth quarter revenue toward the low end of its range of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion.Lululemon sees fourth quarter earnings per share toward the low end of its range of $3.24 to $3.31
