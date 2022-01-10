Cardinal Health Sees Lower Than Expected Offset from Pricing Actions (PLX AI) – Cardinal Health sees lower-than-expected offset from pricing actions, with additional inflationary impacts and lower volumes from global supply chain constraints.Cardinal Health says incremental impact will be approximately $150 million … (PLX AI) – Cardinal Health sees lower-than-expected offset from pricing actions, with additional inflationary impacts and lower volumes from global supply chain constraints.

Cardinal Health says incremental impact will be approximately $150 million to $175 million to fiscal year 2022 Medical segment profit and $0.40 to $0.45 per share to non-GAAP diluted EPS

The company reaffirms its previously announced long-term financial targets, expense reduction initiatives, and capital deployment priorities Wertpapier

Cardinal Health Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 12:57 | | 48 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 12:57 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer