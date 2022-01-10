Medtronic Buys Privately-Held Affera
(PLX AI) – Medtronic to buy Affera, a privately held medical technology company.Medtronic, through its minority investment portfolio, has been a strategic investor in Affera and currently holds a 3% ownership stake in the companyFollowing close, the …
- (PLX AI) – Medtronic to buy Affera, a privately held medical technology company.
- Medtronic, through its minority investment portfolio, has been a strategic investor in Affera and currently holds a 3% ownership stake in the company
- Following close, the transaction is expected to be less than 1% dilutive to Medtronic's adjusted earnings per share in each of the first three years, and neutral to accretive thereafter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0