Take-Two Buys Zynga for $12.7 Billion Enterprise Value (PLX AI) – Take-Two will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga shareTake-Two will acquire Zynga total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billionZynga stockholders will receive … (PLX AI) – Take-Two will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share

Take-Two will acquire Zynga total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion

Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing

Take-Two Interactive Software Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 13:01

