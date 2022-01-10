Take-Two Buys Zynga for $12.7 Billion Enterprise Value
Take-Two will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share
- (PLX AI) – Take-Two will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share
- Take-Two will acquire Zynga total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion
- Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing
