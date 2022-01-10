checkAd

Merck KGaA Out-licensing Agreement for Osteoarthritis Asset Sprifermin

(PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA. Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently …

  • (PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA.
  • Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently being investigated in patients with osteoarthritis (OA)
  • As part of the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront payment as well as equity in TrialSpark/High Line Bio and is eligible for milestone payments related to delivering on certain development and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any future net sales
  • TrialSpark/High Line Bio will assume full responsibility for the research, development and commercialization of sprifermin


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 209,63, was eine Steigerung von +4,82% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.01.2022, 14:04  |  39   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA Out-licensing Agreement for Osteoarthritis Asset Sprifermin (PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA. Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer, Mammoth Biosciences to Collaborate on Gene Editing Technology
Hologic Q1 Revenue Down 8.6% at $1,471 Million
Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
Vitesco Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for High Voltage Inverters from N. American Automaker
Delivery Sells Rappi Stake Worth $150 Million
Sodexo Buys Frontline Food Services in the U.S.
Take-Two Buys Zynga for $12.7 Billion Enterprise Value
CGG Says Q4 Segment Revenue Rose 12% to USD 301 Million
Immofinanz Says S IMMO Offer Too Low, Recommends Shareholders Not Accept
Balco Replaces EBIT Margin Target with EPS Growth Target of 20% per Year
Titel
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Novo Nordisk Opportunities Are Under-Appreciated, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Bakkafrost Q4 Faroe Islands Harvest 20,700 Tonnes
SIG Combibloc Buys Evergreen Asia for $335 Million
RWE, Northland Power to Develop 1.3 GW Offshore Wind Cluster Off German Coast
Merck KGaA Buys Exelead for $780 Million in Cash
CNP Assurances Takes Over 20,000 Allianz Contracts with EUR 2.1 Billion in Assets
Nordex Gets 380 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Titel
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives
Bayer Says BlueRock Therapeutics Closes First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced ...
Novo Nordisk Sees Some Wegovy Doses Available in Mid-January in United States
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant