Merck KGaA Out-licensing Agreement for Osteoarthritis Asset Sprifermin (PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA. Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently … (PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA.

Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently being investigated in patients with osteoarthritis (OA)

As part of the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront payment as well as equity in TrialSpark/High Line Bio and is eligible for milestone payments related to delivering on certain development and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any future net sales

TrialSpark/High Line Bio will assume full responsibility for the research, development and commercialization of sprifermin



Merck Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.01.2022, 14:04 | | 39 0 | 0 10.01.2022, 14:04 |

