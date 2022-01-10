Merck KGaA Out-licensing Agreement for Osteoarthritis Asset Sprifermin
(PLX AI) – Merck has, through its subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., entered into an out-licensing agreement for sprifermin with TrialSpark/High Line Bio, New York, USA. Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently …
- Sprifermin, a recombinant form of human fibroblast growth factor 18, is currently being investigated in patients with osteoarthritis (OA)
- As part of the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront payment as well as equity in TrialSpark/High Line Bio and is eligible for milestone payments related to delivering on certain development and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any future net sales
- TrialSpark/High Line Bio will assume full responsibility for the research, development and commercialization of sprifermin
