HelloFresh to Buy Back Shares for EUR 250 Million
(PLX AI) – Hellofresh starts up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program.A first tranche of up to EUR 125 million will be launched on 11 January 2022A second tranche of up to another EUR 125 million is intended to be launched later in 2022, subject …
- A first tranche of up to EUR 125 million will be launched on 11 January 2022
- A second tranche of up to another EUR 125 million is intended to be launched later in 2022, subject to market developments
