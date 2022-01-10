Eckert & Ziegler Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement for Ytterbium-176, Starts JV
- (PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH (EZR), the radiopharmaceutical production arm of Eckert & Ziegler, has signed a joint venture and exclusive long-term supply agreements for Ytterbium-176 with Atom Mines LLC, an innovative producer of enriched Ytterbium isotopes and a subsidiary of the non-profit Pointsman Foundation.
