BPER Banca Gets Exclusivity Period Until Feb. 15 for Carige Offer Talks (PLX AI) – BPER Banca gets exclusivity period for Carige offer talks until February 15 from the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.Key elements of New Offer:The capital contribution to be made to CARIGE by the Selling Shareholders before Closing now … (PLX AI) – BPER Banca gets exclusivity period for Carige offer talks until February 15 from the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.

Key elements of New Offer:

The capital contribution to be made to CARIGE by the Selling Shareholders before Closing now amounts to EUR 530 million

The shareholding which BPER Banca will acquire for a consideration of EUR 1 now accounts for approximately 80% of CARIGE’s share capital and corresponds to the entire interest held by the Selling Shareholders Wertpapier

