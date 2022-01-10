Pandora Q4 Revenue Higher Than Consensus; Sell-Out at Record High (PLX AI) – Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million.Q4 EBIT margin 30%Q4 EBIT DKK 2.7 billionQ4 organic growth 10%, sell-out growth 10%A low single digit percentage of the physical stores were temporarily closed during Q4 … (PLX AI) – Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million.

Q4 EBIT margin 30%

Q4 EBIT DKK 2.7 billion

Q4 organic growth 10%, sell-out growth 10%

A low single digit percentage of the physical stores were temporarily closed during Q4 2021 due to COVID-19

Company says physical stores in a number of markets were negatively impacted by other restrictions, not least in China

Says recent escalation of COVID-19 continues to drive some uncertainty with regards to financial performance in 2022 Wertpapier

