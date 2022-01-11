Holcim Buys PRB Group with Sales of EUR 340 Million (PLX AI) – Holcim to acquire PRB Group expanding Solutions & Products.PRB Group is France's biggest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions with 2022 (est.) net sales of EUR 340 millionThe acquisition will advance Holcim's 'Strategy … (PLX AI) – Holcim to acquire PRB Group expanding Solutions & Products.

PRB Group is France's biggest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions with 2022 (est.) net sales of EUR 340 million

The acquisition will advance Holcim's 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation, the company said

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter Wertpapier

Holcim Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.01.2022, 06:33 | | 0 | 0 11.01.2022, 06:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer