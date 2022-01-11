Saipem Gets Offshore Contracts worth $ .1 Billion in Australia, Guyana (PLX AI) – Saipem awarded two new offshore contracts worth a total of $1.1 billion in Australia and Guyana.Saipem has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from Woodside for a contract related to the Scarborough projectSaipem will complete the export … (PLX AI) – Saipem awarded two new offshore contracts worth a total of $1.1 billion in Australia and Guyana.

Saipem has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from Woodside for a contract related to the Scarborough project

Saipem will complete the export trunkline coating and installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the onshore plant

The second contract has been assigned to Saipem by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the Yellowtail development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana

The contract relates to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines





