Saipem Gets Offshore Contracts worth $ .1 Billion in Australia, Guyana
- (PLX AI) – Saipem awarded two new offshore contracts worth a total of $1.1 billion in Australia and Guyana.
- Saipem has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from Woodside for a contract related to the Scarborough project
- Saipem will complete the export trunkline coating and installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the onshore plant
- The second contract has been assigned to Saipem by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the Yellowtail development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana
- The contract relates to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines
