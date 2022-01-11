Sika Sales Rise as Q4 Beats Expectations as Company Gains Market Share
(PLX AI) – Sika FY revenue CHF 9,240 million.Q4 revenue 4% ahead of consensusFY sales growth of 17.1% beats the company's guidance of 13-17%Sika gained market share in all regions, with Americas growth at 26% being above consensus of 19%
