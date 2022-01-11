Evotec Gets $15 Million from Bristol Myers in Expanded Collaboration (PLX AI) – Evotec receives payments totaling $15 million from Bristol Myers Squibb as the companies expand neuroscience collaboration to include new targeted protein degradation approach.Initiation of discovery and development efforts regarding a … (PLX AI) – Evotec receives payments totaling $15 million from Bristol Myers Squibb as the companies expand neuroscience collaboration to include new targeted protein degradation approach.

Initiation of discovery and development efforts regarding a new strategy to tackle neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Evotec Aktie





