PGS Q4 Segment Revenue Above Consensus Estimates
- (PLX AI) – PGS Q4 segment revenue USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 168 million.
- PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income As Reported according to IFRS for Q4 2021 of approximately $210 million, compared to $207.7 million in Q4 2020
- Contract revenues ended at approximately $64 million ($20.8 million in Q4 2020)
- Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $24 million ($61.0 million in Q4 2020), and MultiClient late sales revenues approximately $81 million ($70.1 million in Q4 2020)
- The winter season has become more challenging than expected. Our Q4 vessel utilization was disappointing with approximately two idle vessels, negatively impacting our seismic acquisition revenues, CEO said
- MultiClient market is gradually improving, but it is still characterized by cautious spending and deferral of purchases by energy companies: CEO
