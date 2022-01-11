PGS Q4 Segment Revenue Above Consensus Estimates (PLX AI) – PGS Q4 segment revenue USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 168 million.PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income As Reported according to IFRS for Q4 2021 of approximately $210 million, compared to $207.7 million in Q4 2020Contract … (PLX AI) – PGS Q4 segment revenue USD 174 million vs. estimate USD 168 million.

PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income As Reported according to IFRS for Q4 2021 of approximately $210 million, compared to $207.7 million in Q4 2020

Contract revenues ended at approximately $64 million ($20.8 million in Q4 2020)

Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $24 million ($61.0 million in Q4 2020), and MultiClient late sales revenues approximately $81 million ($70.1 million in Q4 2020)

The winter season has become more challenging than expected. Our Q4 vessel utilization was disappointing with approximately two idle vessels, negatively impacting our seismic acquisition revenues, CEO said

MultiClient market is gradually improving, but it is still characterized by cautious spending and deferral of purchases by energy companies: CEO



