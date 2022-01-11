Nokia FY Sales EUR 22.2 Billion Below Consensus of EUR 22.34 Billion
(PLX AI) – Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating margin guidance for 2022.Nokia sees 2021 Net sales of about EUR 22.2 billion, while consensus is EUR 22.34 billionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 12.4-12.6%, raised …
- Nokia sees 2021 Net sales of about EUR 22.2 billion, while consensus is EUR 22.34 billion
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 12.4-12.6%, raised from 10-12% previously
- Nokia gives 2022 outlook for comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%
- This new guidance considers estimated continued improvements in the underlying business, supply constraints and cost inflation, with the year-on-year progression also impacted by the significant one-offs seen in 2021
