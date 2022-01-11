Alstom Gets Order for up to 200 Trains in Norway; Worth EUR 1.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Alstom wins landmark contract to deliver up to 200 regional trains in Norway.Alstom says first firm order of 30 trains worth EUR 380 millionAlstom says framework agreement with Norske Tog worth at least EUR 1.8 billion
